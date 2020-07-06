Steve Garcia talks about next fight and becoming a father

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nickname “Mean Machine” Steve Garcia never really needed any extra motivation to fight. The New Mexico UFC fighter may have found one or should I say it found him.

Garcia recently became a father. “I never needed motivation, but honestly having my son just that little extra, that little extra push that I need just to train a little bit harder, just a little bit more every single time,” said Garcia. “I look at that kid. I got a son. So, what more can a dad ask for?”

Garcia also has a fight scheduled for August 8 against Peter Barrett, a Dana White Contender Series 3 winner. The fight, at the Apex in Las Vegas, will be in the 145-pound division, and like the fights before it since COVID-19 hit, it will go off without fans.

“I fought at the contender series 2019,” said Garcia. So, I fought there already. I know what it feels like. There was a little bit of a crowd there. They only allow like, I want to say, a hundred people in there in the whole Dana White contender series stuff. I think it’s going to be similar to that and it was very weird.”

