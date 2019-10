LAS VEGAS (KRQE) – The last time Steve Alford represented a Mountain West team at a media event, he was wearing the cherry and silver colors of the University of New Mexico. Alford returned to the media summit Tuesday wearing Nevada blue.

KRQE Sports Reporter Jared Chester caught up with the first-year Wolfpack coach to get his thoughts on returning to the Mountain West and his upcoming match up with his old team New Mexico.