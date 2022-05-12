NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state baseball and softball tournaments are in full swing for championship weekend. Thursday consisted of late round matchups for softball and the quarterfinal round for baseball.

The class A-2A softball championship will take place on Friday at UNM at 8:00 a.m., and the class 3A championship will follow at approximately 10:00 a.m. If a second game is necessary to decide the state champion, it will take place around Noon.

Softball classes 5A and 4A will play in the third round, as well as third and fourth round consolation games, on Friday at Cleveland High School.

The baseball quarterfinals will also take place on Friday. Classes 5A and 4A will play at UNM’s Santa Ana Star Field, 3A will play at Rio Rancho High School, and classes A-2A at Cleveland High School.