ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State championship golf started Monday with the La Cueva Bears taking the team lead on the boys and girls leaderboard in Class 5A.
Deming and Belen hold team leads in Class 4A.
In the ranks of A-3A, the Morris brothers have propelled Mesilla Valley to the team lead while Socorro is on top of the girls’ leaderboard with one round to go.