NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The sun is setting on the 2022 high school baseball and softball seasons. Friday featured the semi-final round of the state tournament for baseball, as well as late rounds for softball and two championships.

Robertson looked to secure the first-ever softball championship in program history against Santa Fe Indian School. After being down 3-1, the Cardinals mounted a comeback led by a 6-run fourth inning, en route to a 8-3 victory. The championship adds to Robertson’s historic season that includes blue trophies for football and boys and girls basketball.

“It’s very special for the program and for the city,” said coach David Ulibarri. “You know the girls all season long have worked through adversity, but here towards the end, they had to work double, because of what is going on up north. Its been tough, its been hard, but they worked through it. They are awesome, they are just an awesome group.”

The class A-2A title game featured Loving and Tularosa, the top two teams in the class. In the end, it was Loving lifting the blue trophy at the end, winning 8-1.

Saturday will feature state championships for all baseball classifications, and for softball classes 4A and 5A. The 5A baseball championship will take place at Isotopes Park at 10:30 a.m. while all remaining games will be at UNM beginning at 10 a.m. Softball will also take place at UNM, starting with class 4A at 3 p.m.