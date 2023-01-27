ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has begun for Sartan football. St. Pius X has hired former Lobo Curtis Flakes as the school’s new head football coach.

Flakes has previous coaching experience, as he spent time in the same role at Albuquerque High, ending the Bulldogs 43 game losing streak. Following his time with the green and white, Flakes has coached his son’s YAFL team and spent 2022 as an assistant at West Mesa with former UNM teammate Landrick Brody.

“I am back and better,” he said. “Of course, sitting down and being able to reflect on Albuquerque High and thinking, what could I have done better, because I am a continuous learner. So, going to West Mesa and getting to put it into practice and in live time, I was just like, okay, I am ready. I am ready to be back.”

Flakes inherits a program that is coming off a two-win season, but he is ready for the challenge of turning around the program. He hopes to create a new culture at Pius and bring the program back to its winning ways.

“That was one of those things that really drew me to them, the school, the supportive alumni, that community is a very special community. They also have other great coaches there,” he said. “I am excited to be a part of that community and to be able to have some impact there on the football side.”