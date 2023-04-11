ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest installment of the SCGA Shootout in the Desert needed extra time to decide a boys champion. The event, which brings together some of the top high school golfers from around New Mexico and El Paso, Texas for one day is in it’s sixth year.

Albuquerque Academy’s Clark Sonnenberg went to the 18th green with a one stroke advantage, but lost it with a bogey putt on the final hole. Jax Mulville of St. Pius took advantage, sinking a par putt to tie Sonnenberg with a round of 74 in regulation. Mulville finished what he started on the first playoff hole. Mulville helped his school, St. Pius, take the team title with a total 308 score. La Cueva finished second at 315. The girls team champion is the same it was last year. El Paso Eastwood had a total score of 326. La Cueva finished second. Kelly Peden finished in first place on the girls leaderboard. The El Paso Eastwood junior posted a score of 76.