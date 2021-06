ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United returns to the pitch Wednesday in what is their second straight short week and the second leg of three consecutive games on the road. New Mexico is coming off of a loss last weekend and playing Real Monarchs.

"Whenever you come off a loss, you want to get right back at it," said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. "So, having a midweek match is something that everyone in the group is looking forward to get right back on the field. So, even though there is travel and even so there are three matches on the road in eight days you know we're excited to get back out there."