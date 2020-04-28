Sports historian Marty Saiz writing book on New Mexico high school basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has been considered a basketball state for a long time and a local man is now taking on a huge challenge by writing a book about history on high school basketball. Marty Saiz, who is a member of the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame Board, has been around high school basketball his entire life in New Mexico. Saiz is now putting together an in-depth look at the sport, with stats, photos and stories of players, teams and coaches in New Mexico since 1900.

“Up until probably three or four years ago it was about state records, and then I realized that I have over 5,000 articles and information, starting from 1900. The NMAA officially started in 1921, so that’s kind of the incentive right now to get this book done because it would be the 100 year anniversary. I started looking at this and I got to where I said I got enough to write a book. So, I got a lot of data and I’m trying to finish up my research by May 31 and then start writing the book, so the goal is to get it done by the end of the year,” said Saiz.