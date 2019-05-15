Sports Desk: Youth is served in the state golf championships

On the Sports Desk Tuesday, the young take over the state golf championships. Freshman Aiden Krafft followed up his opening round 3 under 69 with a 1 under 71 to take the Class 5A individual title.

“It’s just so awesome because I was with all of the seniors,” said Krafft. “It’s kind of intimidating because they all drive it further than me. I hit the shots that I needed too and I took it one shot at a time.”

Defending champion Piedra Vista claimed another team title. It was a sophomore upsetting a three-time champion in the girls’ championship. Sandia’s Sophia Zamarripa held off three-time defending champion Jacque Galloway of Cleveland to win the individual title by four strokes. Galloway’s Cleveland Storm won the team title.

Meanwhile, the Los Alamos Hilltoppers swept team titles in Class 4A golf.

In Louisville, Kentucky, the Lobo men’s golf team moved up on the second day of the NCAA regional. The bad news is that is was only one spot. The Lobos were dead last as a team Monday. They are now in 12th place heading into the final round. The one bright spot is the play of former Hope Christian Husky Sean Carlon. Carlon has played the best two rounds for the Lobos and is tied in the 11th position on the individual scoreboard.

Lobos forward Carlton Bragg believes fans have yet to see the best version of himself. Bragg came on strong during the latter part of his first season with the Lobos last year. He admits he had some rust after sitting out for a year and a half, transferring from Kansas to Arizona State and then New Mexico.

“I would say my game in the post this past season wasn’t as good. I thought I could have been better,” said Bragg.

The Albuquerque Isotopes got a home run from Roberto Ramos and RBI double from Brendan Rodgers. It was not enough at Fresno on Tuesday. The Isotopes fell to the Grizzlies 10-3 to end a 12 game road trip. The 20-20 Isotopes are at home Thursday to host El Paso.

The New Mexico State Aggies football team has added a home and home series with the UAB Blazers. The first meeting will be a road trip for the Aggies on Sep. 3, 2020. The Blazers return the visit with a trip to Aggie Memorial Stadium Sep. 6, 2025.