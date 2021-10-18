Sports Desk: Wilson’s status still uncertain as Lobos prepare for Wyoming

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It could be another week of Lobo football without starting quarterback Terry Wilson. Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales said on the Morning Drive radio show Monday morning that Wilson still had a lot of swelling around the elbow he dislocated on his non-throwing arm.

True freshman CJ Montes started in Wilson’s place this past Saturday in the Lobos loss against Colorado State. It was a very rough debut for the young quarterback. He and quarterback Isaiah Chavez will be in the mix if Wilson is unable to play against Wyoming Saturday.

Gonzales said after the loss against Colorado State that he felt more comfortable with Chavez playing if Wilson cannot. Chavez played in the final series of last Saturday’s game. Prior to that, he had missed six weeks of practice due to an injury. Coaches did not want to rush him back too fast. Chavez is the only quarterback on the Lobos roster with wins in the Mountain West. He is 2-0, dating back to last season.

While the Lobos defense had solid moments against CSU, the offense was nearly non-existent. It is just part of the growing pains that Gonzales saw coming as he tries to build the program. “We’ve been good the places I’ve been for so long, it’s really frustrating, but it’s why I’m here. Looking at the grand scheme of this whole build and I know I say it all the time, people are going to get tired of hearing it. The year two was the year I was most concerned of. I was hoping with the addition of being able to bring back COVID seniors that it might lessen that blow a little bit. It hasn’t.”

In other sports news, Lobo basketball senior guard Saquan Singleton is hoping to make an impact in his final season with the Lobos. First-year Head Coach Richard Pitino is impressed with Singleton’s versatility and said he can be used to play positions from 1 to 4.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is hoping to return sooner than later from a leg injury that canceled her Oct. 16 matchup against Laura Dumont. Her trainer, Mike Winkeljohn. said Holm, who just turned 40 years old, still hopes to regain the bantamweight title she lost one day. “I know her goal and my goal is to get a fight, get a good win, get a title shot,” said Winkeljohn. “Get that title back at 135.”