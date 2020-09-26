Sports Desk: What will football season look like for New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lobos are excited and ready to start a football season that has so far been uncertain, due to the ravages of the coronavirus. The Mountain West board of directors decided to bring football back with an 8 game schedule Thursday.

What will that look like for New Mexico? At the time, the team would have to travel for all of its games due to state health orders. KRQE sports asked the Lobos if they would consider hosting at a neutral site. “For me, it isn’t about going to find a bubble or another stadium or something else,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez. “It’s about finding a way to make it happen here for the best interest for all, for everyone.” The governor’s office and the Lobos are working on a way back to a full practice and live sporting events.

New Mexico State is leaning towards playing football in the spring. The Aggies are an independent in football. Most conferences playing this season are only involved in league play, which leaves the Aggies on the outside looking in. “The best thing for New Mexico State is that we are now focused on the spring and that would be more of a few games,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia. “Right now, I’m thinking between two to five. Don’t hold me to that. We would be a little more in preparation for next fall and having a full season this year.”

Diego Sanchez is ready for a rumble against Jake Matthews at UFC 253 Saturday. Sanchez has four fights left on his contract and has hinted that he would retire after they are done. He wants them to all be special, especially the last one. “I envision myself dominating these next three fights and finishing my career with a fight with Conor McGregor,” said Sanchez.” That’s my dream. That’s my vision. As I build my legacy and his does what his does, I’ll be here waiting, if he wants to do it at the end of the road.” McGregor has since gone on social media and said he was all in.

New Mexico United is motivated to finish what they started. New Mexico stayed on top of the Group C standings for most of the season and has a chance to return to the top if they win out on their final two games and El Paso slips up. New Mexico is playing El Paso Locomotive FC Saturday. Match time in El Paso is 5 p.m.