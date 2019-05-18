Sports Desk: Volcano Vista, Cleveland will play for 5A baseball championship

On the Sports Desk Friday, the Volcano Vista Hawks and Cleveland Storm punch their tickets to the Class 5A championship game. The Hawks did it by turning away the Rio Rancho Rams 10-4. Tyler Campbell drove in a run to help spark a five-run third inning by the Hawks.

The Cleveland Storm got a monster three-run shot from Ethan Collins to take a 7-1 on Piedra Vista. They would go on to win 12-9, setting up a Class 5A title game against Volcano Vista at 11 a.m. Saturday at Isotopes Park.

The St. Pius Sartans are headed to the Class 4A title game after a 15-2 shelling of rival Albuquerque Academy. The Sartans will meet the winner of Los Lunas and Artesia in the championship game.

Tularosa came out of the losers bracket to stun Cobre for the state championship crown in Class 3A softball. Tularosa had to win a pair of games to seal the title. They won game won 5-2 and game two 12-11. Tularosa went into the tournament as the 13 seed. Cobre falls as the number two seed.

Chad Adcox is back in football. Adcox is the new head coach at Sandia high school, replacing longtime coach Kevin Barker. Barker stepped down during the offseason. Prior to Sandia, Adcox was at Manzano for 16 years; six of those years he was head coach.

Adcox resigned from Manzano two years ago, after leading the Monarchs to a perfect season and first ever state football title in school history. He resigned to spend more time with family. Adcox said what helps in his new job is that his kids go to Sandia.

Nine-time World Champion rodeo cowboy Ty Murray is in the Duke City for the bull riding event that bears his name. Murray took time out of his day to check out Jackson and Wink Academy—the MMA factory of whose fighters in the UFC served as a backdrop as he and former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm talked about what it takes to be successful.

“My sport, and I’m sure in Holly’s as well, you have to learn how to be focused and fluid in severe circumstances,” said Murray.

Holm stressed work ethic. “I think that’s one of the things, to put the time into each detail,” she said. “You miss one detail it’s not going to work out and I’m sure it’s the same in both sports.”