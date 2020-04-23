Sports Desk: Vante Hendrix leaving Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a move that many saw coming. The University of New Mexico guard Vante Hendrix has put his name into the transfer portal with intentions of leaving the Lobos. Hendrix appeared to clash with head coach Paul Weir most of the season.

“You know just trying to figure out how to coach him,” said Weir, back in February. “How this is going to work with me and him going forward. He joined us halfway through the year. It’s been a lot going on with us, with him and I think as time goes on, hopefully, we will find a way to work with each other.”

That never quite happened. Weir even went as far as to send Hendrix back home before the start of the Lobos Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal game against Utah State, their last game of the season. Hendrix transferred to New Mexico from Utah, joining the Lobos at mid-semester last season. He played in 18 games for the Lobos, averaging over eight points and nearly four rebounds per contest.

Meanwhile, Ryan Cook is the latest former NFL and Lobo football player to talk about his experience in the draft. Cook was a second-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. “I didn’t realize I was going to get drafted as high as I did,” said Cook. “Being the 51st overall pick was an exciting moment in time. I thought I was going to get drafted fourth, maybe early fifth round, but the odds where in my favor that day and somebody took a chance.”

The Mountain West, like all conferences, is hoping football starts like it traditionally does, on Labor Day weekend. With the coronavirus pandemic still causing issues, there is a lot of uncertainty. “Certainly you cannot bring the football players back until the campus is open and is ready to open and then on top, you are going to add your volleyball players, your soccer players and other fall sports,” said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. “So, I think they’re going to be a continued impact until we know if and when we can resume practice and competition.”

Lastly, the Lobo women’s soccer player has added another player. Margherita Giubilato is a transfer forward from the University of Kansas who brings a lot of international experience. Giubilato, who is from Italy, was a star in her country and even played on the national team.