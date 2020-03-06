Sports Desk: Van Tate previews Lobo Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, Van Tate starts things off with a preview of the Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinal match up between 7-UNM and 2-Utah State. Utah State ended the Lobos season last year with a victory in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament, but the Lobos did beat the Aggies in their last matchup of the regular season.

“Just our group of guys, we are a positive happy group. We just want to play hard and have fun playing basketball and I think Vance is the epitome of that. He’s a guy that likes to go out and play, make shots and not make this harder than it needs to be,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir. UNM vs Utah State will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday and it will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

The March Badness Boxing Card will be held on Saturday at the Isleta Resort and Casino. Tickets are on sale now online and at the Casino box office. Fights start at 7 p.m., but the event’s promoter, Lenny Fresquez, is urging people to get to Isleta early as he is auctioning off a lot of great boxing memorabilia. Items such as Muhammad Ali’s Olympic Boxing Gloves, and memorabilia from Johnny Tapia and Danny Romero, are all up for grabs, but what makes this cool is that all of the proceeds are going to a good cause.

“The PAL, you know we have been an organization since 1972 and we have had some good times in the boxing community and some big fighters come out. As of recently, the PAL has gone through some struggles, so when Lenny kind of got wind of what our issues were he stepped up and he asked how he could help and he’s doing this fundraiser for us,” said NMSPAL Boxing Instructor Flory Olguin.

The New Mexico Sheriff and Police Athletic League have hit some tough times, as funding isn’t coming in. The PAL facility might have to close by the 18th of this month if nothing is done. March Badness’s main event boxer, Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego, says that people need to help out this very important organization.

“If it were to be gone, it’s a huge loss to boxing. It’s a place for a lot of kids to go, I mean for this camp that’s actually where I got ready. I got ready at PAL, but there is a lot of kids there and not only for boxing but for wrestling and martial arts, for everything and if that were to go those kids wouldn’t have anywhere to go. It keeps them out of trouble, keeps them disciplined and teaches them some stuff. So, it’s very important that we help PAL,” said Matthew Griego.

To find out more information on how you can help NMSPAL, call this phone number:

Flory Olguin, Boxing Instructor

505-250-5742

UNM Baseball is off to a 9-4 start to the season, and with a group of almost entirely new players, its pretty amazing that they are performing at such a high level. Head coach Ray Birmingham says he really likes the chemistry that this team has, and it helps that his pitching staff is one of the best he has seen.

“It’s the best pitching staff, depth-wise that we have had since I have been here, and probably ever in the school’s history and it’s only going to get better. Brandon Higelin is a polisher, he is a great teacher of the game, and he’s probably the best pitching coach we have ever had at the University of New Mexico,” said Ray Birmingham.

UNM will be back in action at home on Friday starting at 3 p.m., as they host Hofstra University in game one of a three-game series.

The 2020 NMAA State Basketball Tournament will get started on Friday, as the girls will tip-off round one games. Games are being played at the higher-seeded teams school in the first round. Times for all of the first-round games can be found on their website. Boys First Round Games will start on Saturday.