ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High School Football practices officially started on Monday, and morale is high for this year’s Valley Vikings. According to Head Coach Billy Cobos, the Vikings started their season with 105 athletes in their program, which is a first for Valley Football.

Increased interest in football at Valley comes after the team won eight games in 2022, including a playoff game over Miyamura. Coach Cobos, who is now headed into his second season as head coach, believes that his team is even more locked in coming into this season.

“I definitely feel that foundation is there. The boys now know my expectations, or our expectations, and they know what they got to do. They believe in their abilities. They believe in this coaching staff, and they believe in the team around them,” said Billy Cobos.

The Vikings will return 13 starters from a year ago, and with that solid core along with good size and talented skill position players, this team believes that they can make a strong run at a Class 5A State trophy.

“We are used to our staff. We are used to our players. We are not going through any drastic changes anymore. So, I feel like we absolutely have what we need to get there,” said Valley senior RB/DB Tazhe Wilson. “I have been here for 16 years, and I compare it to that 2013 team with Bo Coleman. We have those tools in place to make a successful run. That Blue Trophy is the ultimate goal, and we think we can get there but believe and work hard is what we need to do”, said Coach Cobos.

The Vikings will open their season on Thursday, August 17, at Bernalillo High School.

Former Metro Football standout at St. Pius X and Volcano Vista, Deigo Pavia is earning national attention before heading into his second season with New Mexico State. This Aggies quarterback has been named to the Maxwell Award Watchlist, which has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937.

In 2022, Pavia played in 12 games and led the Aggies to a Quick Lane Bowl victory, where he was also named Most Valuable Player. Pavia threw for a team-high 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns; he also added 508 rushing yards and a team-high six touchdowns last season.

UNM Football will begin Fall Camp on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Fall Camp will run from August 2 through 19. UNM will open their season on the road, playing Texas A&M on September 2nd.

UNM Men’s Golf has a new head coach, as Jake Harrington was officially announced as the new head coach on Monday. Taking over for Glen Millican, Harrington comes to UNM after most recently leading Little Rock to three straight NCAA Regional appearances and an appearance at the 2021 NCAA Championship.

Harrington spent the last 10-years at Little Rock and ended his tenure on a high note, as in 2021 and 2022 his team ranked a school-record No. 43 nationally.

The Isotopes will start a 6-game homestand with Las Vegas on Tuesday, and the Topes will have a special guest on their roster, as Charlie Blackmon will be in Albuquerque on a rehab assignment. A four-time all-star, two-time silver slugger winner and 2017 NL batting champion, Blackmon will play with the Isotopes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blackmon has been out since June 11 and is returning from a fractured right hand. Both games on Tuesday and Wednesday will start at 6:35 p.m.