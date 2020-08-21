Sports Desk: Update on APS Fall Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with an update from Albuquerque Public Schools Athletics. On Wednesday night, Albuquerque Public Schools voted to extend online learning through the fall semester. Contact sports like soccer and football were already pushed back to the spring, but now how will this affect non-contact sports that were on track to start in the fall.

According to APS spokespeople, sports will not be played if school is not on campus, but KRQE spoke to multiple coaches on Thursday and they still have not heard from APS and remain in the dark when it comes to a season start. Concerns are rising with coaches and players, because under the NMAA’s current athletic calendar, programs across the state will have volleyball, cross country, and golf starting in the fall, so if APS prevents that it could cause conflicts moving forward.

“To be honest, I think you would have an uproar of parents and students that just if APS would not allow us to play. I don’t think it would give the flavor of the state tournament or the season without us, the Albuquerque schools playing. I mean, we are the biggest school district, one of the biggest school districts in the nation,” said La Cueva Volleyball Coach Steve Archibeque.

Coaches also believe that non-contact sports could be played safely in the fall. “We could do it in a fashion where we sanitize the balls three at a time and limit the amount of interaction,” said Coach Archibeque. “Cross country, you know other than maybe the start line being a little more crowded, but of course you can spread that out, I think it would be one of those sports that could fall within in those parameters of social distancing more naturally than say football or soccer,” said VVHS Cross Country Coach Elena Schrader.

New Mexico United won their second consecutive game by shutout, after a 2-0 victory over Real Monarchs on Wednesday night. Their lead in the USL Group-C standings lengthens to five more points over second-place El Paso. United will be back in action against Real Monarchs on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. That game will be shown on ESPN+.

Sticking with soccer, Heather Dyche is now in her fifth year as head coach for UNM Women’s Soccer, and it’s easy to say that this year hasn’t gone as planned. Dyche and her team were disappointed to hear that their season was moved to the Spring, and not because they have to wait longer to play, but because they are missing out on a strong 2020 schedule.

“Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Washington State who was in the final four last year. I wanted to be on the field with them and I wanted to test ourselves and I know our team did too. So, that one has been tough to swallow, but I think that we have established a reputation as a program that we are going to give you a good game, we are going to be a great RPI battle, and we are going to play good soccer,” said Heather Dyche.

Scheduling moving forward is now even harder as every conference isn’t in alignment with playing in the Fall or the Spring, but the most challenging things at the moment for this coaching staff is handling scholarships and players who choose to opt-out this year.

“If the NCAA does grant them another year of eligibility, which I think they should, then the question becomes can all of those kids still stay here and that’s what we have kind of talked about as a team is that our job will be to be completely honest with them about whether we can provide aid, which will be difficult,” said Dyche.