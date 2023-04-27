ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Mountain West women’s golf champion UNM Lobos found out Wednesday morning where they will play for the NCAA Regional. The Lobos are headed for TPC San Antonio, the home of the Texas Valero Open. Twelve teams are competing with the event schedule for May 8-10. The 12 teams competing in the San Antonio Regional are Texas A&M, Auburn, Pepperdine, Oklahoma State, SMU, UCLA, New Mexico, Denver, Illinois, Sam Houston, Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri State. The top five teams at the regional will advance to the NCAA Championships, held May 19-24 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In other sports news, Sean Jimenez has stepped down as head coach of the Cleveland Storm boys basketball team after 7 years. Jimenez said he wanted more time with his family.

UNM linebacker Dion Hunter is entering the transfer portal. Hunter will have three years of eligibility to play at another school. The former Cleveland high star finished fourth in tackles for the Lobos last season with 69, that was despite missing the first three games.

Lara Langermann is the newest member of the Lobo women’s basketball team. The 5 foot 7 guard from Brekerfield, Germany is the third player the Lobos have signed during the offseason.