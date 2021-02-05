Sports Desk: UNM women’s basketball sweeps SDSU after 65-48 win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s women’s basketball improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Mountain West play after beating San Diego State on Friday afternoon, 65-48. This series sweep is the Lobos 2nd since the start of conference play, but once again it was interesting heading into the 2nd half.

UNM trailed for most of the first half and only shot 24% from the field before the break. SDSU led 27-23 at the half, and UNM did show some fight to cut that lead to just 4 points, but the 2nd half would once again be a different story.

Like Wednesday, UNM dominated in the 2nd half, as they outscored SDSU 42-21. UNM shot 64% from the field and 56% from three in the 2nd half, and they also finished with 4 scorers in the double figures. Ahlise Hhurst led the Lobos in scoring, as she finished with 13 points, but right behind her, the Lobos had solid scoring from Antonia Anderson (12 points), Shai McGruder (11 points), and Jaedyn De La Cerda (10 points).

“We definitely, in the 1st half were as bad offensively as I think we could possibly be. Not only did we miss shots, but we turned it over. I mean, it was very uncharacteristic of this team,” said Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “But we continued to fight and continued to play and that was big,” Bradbury added. UNM will now move on to play at Colorado State next Friday at 1 p.m.

NMSU men’s basketball will be back in action on Friday night, as they host California Baptist University at Eastwood High School in El Paso, TX, at 7 p.m. The Aggies are currently 3-3 on the year, and haven’t beat a Division I team this year. Head Coach Chris Jans says that his team needs to gain more experience, and coming off of a 12-point loss to GCU, he hopes that his team just has more shots fall against CBU.

“I still believe that we are going to be a really good offensive team, we got plenty of weapons. It’s not like we don’t have good players that I see almost daily putting the ball in the basket. It’s not as if we didn’t have a lot of really good looks, they just didn’t go in,” said Chris Jans.

UNM Volleyball opened their season on Friday afternoon, playing the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno. UNM hasn’t played in a live match for 14 months, but the Lobos came to play on Friday. They went on to beat the Wolf Pack in 4 sets (3-1).

Set scores: 32-34, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20. UNM will play Nevada again on Saturday at 1p.m.

The pride of Las Cruces, Austin Trout is set to be back in action on Saturday night in Chihuahua, Mexico, taking on Juan Armando Garcia in a super-welterweight boxing match. Trout (32-5-1) will look to get the 33rd victory of his career against Garcia (22-7-2), but Austin also hopes that a win in this fight could lead to more consistent fights moving forward.

“For the last five years of my career, I’ve had about four years of layoffs man. I did the math and even though I fought four or five times, I would come after a year layoff and fight a killer,” said Austin Trout. At 35 years old, Trout will be the main event on this Fite.tv fight card. It is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Now to baseball. Former Moriarty Fighting Pinto, and former MLB Cy Young Award candidate, Matt Moore is back in the Major Leagues as he has agreed to a 1-year $4 million deal with Philadelphia Phillies. Moore had his season cut short with Detroit back in 2019, and that led to him going to play in Japan. Moore had a solid season and even won a Japanese World Series Title with the SoftBank Hawks. He received interest from MLB clubs, as he showed that he is healthy and that he can bring a lot of experience to a club, but he felt that Philadelphia was the best fit for him.

“Out of the teams that I had the opportunity to go pitch for, this squad has the best chance of competing at a higher level this year, and its been a while since I have looked forward to spring training quite as much as I am now,” said Matt Moore.