Sports Desk: UNM, NMSU gain new athletes on ‘Signing Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with Lobo men’s basketball, as they officially signed junior college transfer Saquan Singleton. Singleton verbally committed to the University of New Mexico last week.

“I am very excited, I can’t wait to touch down in New Mexico and play in the Pit. You know, one of the biggest gyms in the world you know. It’s just, I am very excited to meet the fans and I can’t wait, I will be there soon. So, shout out to New Mexico, the Pit, Go, Lobos!” said Singleton.

The six-foot six-inch tall point guard from Bronx, New York, spent last season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Singleton averaged nearly 12 points, five assists and over seven rebounds per game for the Blue Dragons. Alabama, TCU, Kansas State and Pacific were also interested in Singleton.

Lobo women’s basketball also inked some new talent on Signing Day. As Head Coach Mike Bradbury announced the signings of twin sisters LaTascya “Tay” Duff and LaTora “Tora” Duff as well as Kathelijne “Kath” van Bennekom.

“Tay” will join the Lobos next season from the junior college ranks. Over the last two seasons, she has played at Shelton State CC in Alabama, and n that time, Duff averaged 15.2 points per game. Her sister “Tora” also played at Shelton State CC, where she averaged almost nine points per game but as a point guard she racked up 119 assists this past season. Rounding out the three players on Signing Day is Kath, and she is a native of The Netherlands, van Bennekom attended Lyceum Oude Hoven for high school but garnered international playing experience through the Binnenland Club Team where she played alongside the aforementioned Dupont.

New Mexico State Football added five new players on Wednesday, which now raises their 2020 class of signees to 22. This class now features 12 offensive players and ten defensive playmakers, including seven defensive backs, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, one quarterback, one running back and one tight end.

Sticking with football, April 5, 2020, now marks the 20th anniversary of Brian Urlacher being drafted by the Chicago Bears. A New Mexico legend, Urlacher went ninth overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. He is now a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the best linebackers to ever play in the NFL. Urlacher played all 13 of his professional seasons with the Bears, and he believes its where he was meant to be.

“You know, I feel like with my style of play and the way my mother raised me, my work ethic, and the way people in Chicago respect defense and hard-working people. No doubt I was born to play there, in my opinion,” said Urlacher.

UFC President, Dana White is now telling the media that the UFC is shooting to hold an event on May 5. The location is still not determined but they have come out with a proposed fight card, and it includes two locally trained fighters: Donald Cerrone and Michelle Waterson.

The UFC is at the forefront of trying to get their sport back in action. Michelle Waterson appreciates this and has faith in Dana White to get the job done. “I know how much of a hard worker Dana White is and when he says he’s going to get something done he is going to do it, and I really applaud him for doing that because there are so many people that fall under the UFC that need work,” said Waterson.

Jackson and Wink trained UFC fighter, Jon Jones received some support on Wednesday, via Twitter. Four-time NBA Champion, Shaquille O’Neal made a video and offered his support to Jones. Jon has had his trouble out of the octagon in the past and recently but Shaq didn’t focus on that. “We have too many people kicking people when they’re down. I’m never going to do that. Jon, you know how to contact me. I’m always there for you, brother,” said Shaquille.

Finally, KRQE Sports had to give a shout out to the Surge 10U Baseball team out of Rio Rancho. They took to social media this week and sent out their message that people need to stay home so that they can play ball again. Keep up energy Surge, and hopefully, you would be back on the field soon.