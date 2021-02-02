Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball will not play SDSU in Texas this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball will not play San Diego State in Lubbock, Texas, this week. KRQE Sports confirmed this news Tuesday afternoon. The Mountain West and UNM Athletic Department have not responded to why this series in Lubbock has been called off, but UNM sent this statement via email.

“An official determination regarding our games against San Diego State has not been made.” UNM

Multiple unconfirmed reports came out on Tuesday that hinted towards the cancellation of the rest of UNM’s season. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on the status of UNM’s season as more information is released.

Lobo Women’s Basketball will be in action on Wednesday though, as they take on San Diego State in California at 7 p.m. UNM currently ranks number 3 in the Mountain West standings at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play. UNM is coming off of a tough loss to Fresno State on Saturday, where they didn’t play well in the 2nd half. They will need to perform better down the stretch moving forward, and also hit open threes when they are given to them.

“They (Fresno State) really committed to keeping the ball out of the middle, where we were beating them up pretty good with Antonia Anderson the other day, which most people don’t do because it’s just going to allow for an open three, and we couldn’t make enough of them to get stretched back out. You know, we couldn’t make a shot and that was our offensive problems,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury.

UNM Volleyball will start their “Conference Only” season on Friday against Nevada, and it will definitely not be an ideal start for the Lobos. “The reality is that these guys haven’t played volleyball in something like a match in 400 days, you know a little over that. So, we were given the green light a little over a week ago (to hold full practice), so our whole team has been training now for 6 days. So, we are taking it slow and steady and we know that the reality is that on day one we may not be our best selves, but we are going to continue to get better throughout the season,” said Jon Newman-Gonchar.

UNM has 11 new faces on this year’s roster, and they have a lot of obstacles ahead, but Coach Newman-Gonchar has liked what he has seen out of his team and says that this group is very tight-knit. “There is a level of connection that you may not of had in a normal year because it is such a funky situation, but kudos to the players. I mean, according to them they feel really tight, they feel really cohesive, and they are grinding, they are absolutely working their tails off,” said Newman-Gonchar.

UNM will play Nevada in a 2-game series on back to back days. Game one will be on Friday at 2 p.m.