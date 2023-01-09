ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, they were riding high after moving up to the number 21 position in the AP Top 25 basketball poll. This week, the UNM Lobos find themselves out of the poll and just trying to get back to the win column after two straight losses, both in Mountain West play. The Lobos are hosting Oral Roberts as the last game on the non-conference Monday night. The Golden Eagles head into the game with a 13-3 record. The Lobos are 14-1.

In other sports news, former UNM receiver Terance Mathis has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. Mathis will be enshrined at a dinner in Las Vegas, Nevada in December.

Eastern New Mexico introduced its new football coach Monday. Kelley Lee is back for a second ride. “Who says you can’t come home, right? That’s what this place feels like,” said Lee. “This is home for us. The good Lord works in mysterious ways and we’re grateful. My family is grateful for the opportunity to come home.” Lee was the head coach at ENMU from 2017 to 2020. Lee has spent the last two years coaching high school football in Brownsville, Texas.

Exodus Ayers is making the most of his opportunity to play football in the state of New Hampshire. The former La Cueva High standout played his season with prep school Proctor Academy and impressed enough people to win Gatorade Player of the Year for the state. “It was definitely a surprise to me, them giving it to a kid from New Mexico, it being my first year out here,” said Ayers. “So, I was definitely just thankful; blessed to win it obviously.” Ayers is currently playing basketball at Proctor Academy.

New Mexico United will start the season on March 18 on the road at Miami FC. The first three games will be on the road with the first home contest on April 15 against San Diego Loyal. New Mexico United announced their 34-game regular season schedule Monday.