ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino’s New Mexico men’s basketball team has returned to the AP Top 25 in the 25th position. It is the second time the Lobos have snagged a spot in the poll this season. A pair of losses put the team out after a two-week stay in the poll earlier this year.

The first time the Lobos made the poll, they entered in at 23. The Lobos’s last victory was an 81-79 overtime win over Boise State this past weekend. Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 25 points in the victory and averaged over 22 points and 6 rebounds for the week. Mashburn Jr. was named Mountain West Player of the Week for his efforts Monday.

At 18-2 overall and 5-2 in Mountain West play, the Lobos are in a four-way tie for second place behind San Diego State. The Aztecs lead the Mountain West with a 6-2 league record.

In other sports news, former WBA middleweight boxing champion Austin Trout continues his training for his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against former UFC veteran Diego Sanchez. Trout, at 37 years of age, wants to stay active in boxing and BKFC. He likes the way BKFC treats fighters.

“There’s [sic] things that, in boxing, that I don’t like and the BKFC is making a company that, to me, seems like they are for the fighters,” said Trout. “From this whole experience, it seems like they put the fighters first and that’s something I can definitely get behind because, if you know boxing, even the UFC, the fighters usually come last.” Knucklemania is on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.

Cleveland High senior Leah Futey is the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. It is the second time that Futey has won the honor.