Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball ready to host Nevada, former coach in Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nevada men’s basketball coach Steve Alford said he never thought in his 30 years of coaching that he would play New Mexico in Lubbock, Texas. The Lobos are getting ready to host their former head coach and Nevada Wolfpack at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center on Thursday night.

The Lobos remain on the road due to public health orders in New Mexico that prohibits the team from practicing and live competition. Alford knows the power of “The Pit” in Albuquerque, after coaching there from 2007 to 2013. He doesn’t seem to mind that the game is at a neutral location. “With an extremely young team, I would just assume play them here than in the Pit,” said a laughing Alford. “I wish our guys could get the experience of playing on the road. I do wish that would happen. It’s not something that is going to happen this year. So, I mean, we understand that realization.”

Nevada is coming off of a series split against Air Force while the Lobos are trying to bounce back after being swept by Boise State. “We’re not taking too much into the Boise game, because as I mentioned before, Boise is one of the two best teams in our league,” said Alford. Like the Wolfpack, the Lobos are young. They are also a team that didn’t get the practice time of most teams in the country due to the state health order.

“They are very athletic,” said Alford. “They want to play a fast-tempo game. It’s the first team we played that really pressed. So, we are going to see a pressing team for the first time and we have not been handling the ball well.” The 3-2 Lobos and 6-3 Wolfpack game start at 7 p.m. Thursday night on FS1.

In Mountain West play Wednesday, Colorado State defeated Fresno State 81-59. Lobo women’s basketball team opens Mountain West Conference play Thursday. The Lobos will head into their game against Nevada leading the nation in scoring offense at over 103 points per game. “We were able to install an entire new offense,” said Bradbury. “You just can’t practice any defense when you’re not allowed to have contact. So, our defense is horrible and probably will be throughout the entire season. Hopefully, we’re really efficient on offense.”

Like the New Mexico men’s program, the women are playing the season on the road due to state health orders.

Lastly, as the Denver Broncos prepare to close the season the question under center remains. Is Drew a Lock? The young quarterback will get a final opportunity to show the Broncos they have the right man at the position, when his team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

Up Next: