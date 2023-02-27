ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fresno State put the first blemish on the Lobos record in a 71-67 game back in January. The last time they met the University of New Mexico Lobos were the visitors and were riding the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 games.

“We didn’t have KJ that game,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “I thought that hurt us a little bit. I thought the undefeated, last undefeated team, that kind of weighed on us a little bit. So, it will be nice to be home. It’s a matter of trying to finish out this amazing home stint that we’ve had this year.”

The Lobos are 7-9 in the Mountain West and 20-9 overall. They will also be celebrating senior night. Jaelen House, KJ Jenkins, Josiah Allick, and Emmanuel Kuac can take advantage of their COVID year and return for another round. Forward Morris Udeze cannot. He is at the end of the road of his collegiate career.

Udeze transferred to New Mexico from Wichita State in the offseason and he has loved it, from good teammates to enthusiastic fans. “Oh, it’s more than what I thought it would be,” said Udeze. “I feel like coach gave me a lot of freedom, offensive freedom. You know what I’m saying? Just like a lot of time. Everything he’s promised me is for sure what I have got. Everything he’s told me, assistant coaches, head coaches, I’ve gone on this year playing with a tremendous group of guys in the locker room and it’s like super great guys, one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been a part of.”

Udeze has averaged over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game and has multiple double-double performances. What he has done in one year will give him his spot in Lobo history and help the program in the future. “Now, I can sell to a recruit,” said Pitino. “Look what Mo was able to do in one year in our system and look at the experiences that he had. That can help in the transfer recruiting. You know, he’s also been amazing in the locker room. He’s a bring it everyday type of guy and that also helps, just having those culture guys.” Udeze will play his last regular season home game for the Lobos at 8:30 pm Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

In other sports news, Lobo women’s basketball will wrap up their regular season on the road at Fresno State. At 11-6 in conference play they are tied with three other teams, starting at second place. The Lobos are hoping to play their way into a first-round bye for the upcoming Mountain West Tournament. The game time in Fresno Tuesday night is 7 p.m.

A representative from Sunderland AFC is in the Duke City to discuss the legendary club from England’s upcoming match against New Mexico United. The match will be at Isotopes Park on Jul. 19.

For the second time this week, Lobos pitcher Riley Egloff is the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week. His teammate and infielder, Ryan Ditzenberger, is the Mountain West Player of the Week. The 6-1 Lobos are back on the field Friday, Mar. 3 when they host St. Bonaventure in a four-game series.