Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball hopes to leave losing in the rearview mirror

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Mountain West Conference play started the Lobos ability to win a game took a dive. With one league win on their record, Paul Weir’s crew is hoping to have success Thursday and Saturday as they start a two-game series at Fresno State. Six of the Lobo’s nine conference losses have been double-digit defeats with perhaps the worst one coming against San Jose State, who like New Mexico, only has one league win.

On the bright side, the Lobos have seemed to have found a remedy to their struggling backcourt. Saquan Singleton and Isaiah Marin have had success manning the point guard position. “I think Saquan’s probably given us the best overall minutes that we’ve had,” said Weir. “That’s a very small sample size. I want to continue giving him that opportunity and I do feel that Isaiah, in the limited minutes that he’s had, has shone some flashes here and there.” Fresno State head coach Justin Huston has noticed the upgrade in backcourt play for the Lobos. “The point guards are starting to play better,” said Huston. “They’re definitely big inside. They have a nice returning player in Maluach who can really score it. So, we’ll be ready to go.” Game time is 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

In other sports news, the New Mexico State Aggies start the defense of their WAC title at Grand Canyon Friday. At 3-1, the Aggies have only played four games. Head coach Chris Jans wanted more before starting league play, but COVID-19 issues ate up a lot of the Aggies schedule. The question is are they ready for league play? “To be brutally honest with you, no we’re not, but we don’t have a choice,” said Jans. “We’d love to play three or four more games than I think we’d probably be in a better position to play conference race type of games.” The Aggies have seven league series games to play in seven weeks. The Aggies and Grand Canyon have a 7 p.m. start time Friday.

With 14 wins and only four losses, Lobo baseball was on a winning pace last year when COVID-19 came and put an end to the entire college baseball season. Another season is only weeks away and Lobos head coach Ray Birmingham believes this one might start even better. “This team is going to be as good or better than last year’s team by at least two or three times,” said Birmingham. “Recruiting’s been really good. These kids got another year on their belt. We’ve added some great players. It feels really good. Our schedule is really tough.” The schedule starts at a tournament in Surprise, Arizona Feb. 19. The Lobos will face Gonzaga, Oregon State and Kansas State in the tournament.

Former Rio Rancho and Cleveland high baseball star Blake Swihart has agreed to a minor league contract with the Washington Nationals. Swihart will have a chance to make the big club. He’s been invited to MLB spring training.