Sports Desk: UNM Football adds Michigan to 2025 schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football has officially added a road game at the University of Michigan in 2025, and that match-up will also be their season opener. UNM will play in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. This game will be one of two Power 5 matchups for the Lobos as they face UCLA in September.

Now to baseball. Isotopes Manager Warren Schaeffer spoke to the local media on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Isotopes season opener on May 6 in Albuquerque. Schaeffer doesn’t know who will be on his triple-a roster as of yet, but he does expect the fans will see a good team this upcoming year.

“I mean, we got a lot of good stuff coming through. I don’t know exactly what our club is going to be but I know that it is going to be an exciting club no matter what. I mean, we have got some good young talent coming up. So, there is a lot to be excited about,” said Warren Schaeffer.

The Isotopes open their 2021 season with a 6-game homestand against Sugar Land starting on May 6.

State Soccer Championships will be held on Thursday and Saturday at the UNM Soccer Complex this year. The NMAA released a more definitive schedule on Wednesday:

Championship Locations:

Quarterfinals & Semifinals: Host School Sites

Finals: University of New Mexico

Boys – UNM Soccer Complex (Robertson Field)

Girls – UNM Soccer Complex (Main Stadium)

Championship Dates:

Semifinals

Class 4A & 5A – April 8th

Finals

Class A-3A Girls – April 8th at 12noon

Class A-3A Boys – April 8th at 2pm

Class 4A & 5A Girls – April 10th at 12noon or 3pm (times for each Class TBD)

Class 4A & 5A Boys – April 10th at 1pm or 4pm (times for each Class TBD)

State semifinals for Class 4A and 5A are still going to be played on Thursday, and that includes the 5A Girls top seed Carlsbad. The Cave-women are currently undefeated on the year and are coming off of a big 1-0 win over Volcano Vista on Tuesday. Carlsbad has lost to Volcano Vista in the past two state tournaments, so this win is big for this program and the city of Carlsbad.

Sisters Alexa and Abbey Dugan are a big part of this team, and playing together in high school has been a lifelong dream. But now, winning is becoming an even bigger dream, as they believe this team has the chance to go all the way. “We have never really thought that we would have a chance to win a state title, just because we are Carlsbad and Albuquerque just has a lot more people and they play soccer a lot more, but now I just all kind of have it in our minds that we can actually win,” said Alexa Dugan.

Alexa is a junior and Abbey is an 8th grader, both say they have played soccer since a young age and they have high hopes at bringing Carlsbad their first-ever state title for girls soccer. “Yesterday, we had quite a bit of fans, because everyone is behind us on this and everyone wants us to win. So, I think it would be pretty cool for our whole town,” said Alexa. “Especially playing together, we can win together,” said Abbey Dugan. Carlsbad will host Rio Rancho on Thursday in a state semifinal match up.