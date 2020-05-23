Sports Desk: UNM athletics will host virtual graduation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just like they did before the coronavirus pandemic, UNM will hold a graduation ceremony for its student-athletes. The UNM athletic department will show it’s creative side Saturday when they host a graduation ceremony virtually.

“Students that are graduating have provided a video where they essentially state their name and their hometown and the degree that their earning,” said UNM Associate Athletic Director Chris Baca. “Our very talented marketing department is putting all of those pieces together to make one big video.” The video will run at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Links to the event will also be on other UNM social media pages.

Lobos receiver Elijah Lilly is excited an effort was made to give athletes a ceremony. “Once I found out that we weren’t going to actually do our ceremony I was kind of upset,” said Lilly. “Once they said what we were going to do and put the idea that we were still going to walk by having us send in videos and stuff like that I thought that was something like unique. It was easy for them to say we’re not going to have a ceremony at all. That would have been terrible like for all of us. I’m happy for it. I’m home with my family. All my family gets to see it and watch it.”

Duke City Gladiators coach Cornelius “Pig” Brown said he was surprised when the team decided to relieve him of his duties. Brown never got a chance to coach a game with the team. The Gladiators said they came to the conclusion that Brown did not fit into their plans for the future.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will not move to heavyweight to fight Francis Ngannou. Jones did not like the amount of money that he was to make to take the blockbuster fight.

Hall of Fame basketball coach Jerry Sloan has died at the age of 78. Sloan led the Jazz to over 1,200 wins during his 23 years with the team. It included two trips to the NBA Finals.

The 2020 season was supposed to be the year that Valley High School senior Adam Giron Jr. successfully defended his state high jumping title. COVID-19 changed those plans and landed Giron into KRQE’s “The Lost Season.”

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources