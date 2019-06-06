ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - This edition of the Sports Desk features Jared Chester, who is filling in for Van Tate. The New Mexico United are finally back home after being on the road for a month. The United will take on the OKC Energy at Isotopes Park at 7 p.m.

"The atmosphere that we have here at Isotopes Park that our fans create for us is incredibly special, and it really and truly is a home-field advantage. So, we can't wait to get back home and perform in front of our group and have a great time celebrating pride night on June 5," said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Lobo Men's Basketball also had some big news on Wednesday, as they announced the signing of Kurt-Curry Wegscheider. Wegscheider is a 6-foot-3 guard that comes from the prestigious NBA Academy Africa. He has an extensive resume coming into UNM, and Coach Paul Weir likes what he brings to the table.

"He's actually the kind of guard that we are trying to bring in. He's athletic, really able to play up and down, multi-dimensional as far as being able to play different positions. We feel really good about his upside, he has a great character and a great work ethic, and I think those international kids that come in with that attitude you know, can potentially do really well," said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

Wegscheider will have four years of eligibility and to find out more on him, check out this documentary focusing on his journey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6ymMZ8xjbc

Lobo Baseball also had some good news on Wednesday as two more players heard their name in the MLB Draft. "I was just extremely excited at first honestly. I mean, I kind of played the waiting game for a while, so it was nice to have that all finish up and get to hear my name called. It's been something that I have been dreaming about forever, so I was just really excited," said Jared Mang.

Former UNM Outfielder Jared Mang, and former UNM pitcher Malachi Edmond both heard their name in the 2019 Draft. Mang went in the 18th round to the Detroit Tigers and Edmond went to the Baltimore Orioles in the 18th round as well.