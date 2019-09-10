Sports Desk: Tuitele prepares to lead Lobos against Notre Dame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saga Tuitele is up for the challenge. The University of New Mexico Lobos’ acting head football coach will lead the team in a road game at Notre Dame Saturday.

The game was supposed to be Lobos Head Coach Bob Davie’s return to a program he once led. A health scare that the school called “a serious medical incident,” led to Davie deciding to miss the game on the advice of his doctor and wife.

Davie collapsed in the locker room after his team’s season-opening victory over Sam Houston State a couple of weeks ago. For Tuitele, the opportunity to lead against a power-five opponent has him excited.

“It’s an honor, and we’re excited as a staff and as a team,” said Tuitele. “We were surprised by it. Coach Davie didn’t give us a heads up, but it was awesome. Coach Davie trusts all of us coaches. I happen to be the one that he picked.”

The Lobos and Notre Dame have a 12:30 p.m. start time Saturday.

Lobos senior defensive lineman found out this weekend that the knee injury he suffered in the first game of the season will keep him out for the rest of it. Blackwell is hoping to get a medical redshirt.

New Mexico State will host Rocky Long and the San Diego State Aztecs Saturday. The Aggies are 16 point underdogs and still looking for their first win of the season. San Diego State is undefeated and coming off their first-ever victory over UCLA. Game time Saturday is 6 p.m.

The Lobo women’s golf team has started the season hosting the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational. The first day is two rounds. As a team, the Lobos are currently in ninth place. Pepperdine leads the tournament with a team score of 7 under par.

Sam Saunders will try to win another golf open in what has been a hot summer for the former Lobo and La Cueva star. Saunders will start defense of his New Mexico Open title Tuesday morning.

“Physically, I feel like my game is good enough to win on any level,” said Saunders. “So these are great opportunities for me to learn how to manage my emotions and manage all the stuff that comes with winning. This fall I’m going to Europe for the European Tour Q School, and hopefully, I will be able to play well enough there.”

The New Mexico Open starts with the first players off the tee at 7:30 a.m.