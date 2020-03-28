Sports Desk; The high school spring sports season canceled

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Just like the school year, New Mexico high school sports are no longer just postponed, but have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The NMAA board of directors made the decision after following the directive from the New Mexico Public Education Department when it closed school. “Never thought it would happen, always was hopeful, but it is sad,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez. “I feel bad for the seniors, not only the seniors but all the athletes.”

Senior athletes hoping to impress college coaches one last time will have to find another way to get seen. “Personally this concern is really tough on me because I haven’t committed to a college yet,” said Rio Grande baseball player Demian Salcido. “So, this summer I might have to work harder or try to walk on or try to go to camps to get looked at.”

New Mexico boxer Abraham Perez talked to KRQE Sports for the first time since the Olympic Trials. Perez thinks the one-year postponement of the games due to the coronavirus is a good decision. Perez will more than likely not go to the games. He is an alternate on the boxing team. Some believe Perez should be on the team as a full member because the guy who got the last spot in the 114-pound division is someone who lost to Perez two times during the trials. “Whenever I got the news that I wasn’t going to get selected and I was also chosen to be an alternate, honestly, it was kind of like a little bit of a low blow,” said Perez. “It was a little unexpected. It hurt. I guess they saw something in him that they didn’t see in me, or whatever.”

UNM sophomore Sam Choi has good news for his Friday. The rising star on the Lobo men’s golf team has been selected for the Arnold Palmer Cup team. The Arnold Palmer Cup is scheduled for July 3-5 in western Ireland.