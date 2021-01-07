Sports Desk: Teton Saltes wins 2020 Wuerffel Trophy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valley High School graduate and University of New Mexico senior offensive lineman, Teton Saltes won the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy. The news was announced on the College Football Awards Ceremony on Thursday.

Teton is now the first Lobo football player to win a college football major award. The Wuerffel Trophy Award honors college football’s most impactful leaders in community service, and Teton’s work with the youth across the country made him a perfect candidate for this award. “The work that I do, it extends to not just Native Americans, you know people who need a voice, you know people who need someone to fight for them. Working in your community is the first step, but for me, it’s always how can I impact as many people as I can. It’s been awesome and we have helped a lot of people, not just back home, but across the country,” said Teton Saltes.

Now to hoops, UNM men’s basketball fell to 0-5 in conference play after a 77-45 loss on Wednesday night to Utah State. It wasn’t a good performance for the Lobos in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday night, as UNM made just 15 of their 56 attempts from the field against the Aggies.

“We just got to get a little more creative, particularly when we don’t have a lot of shooters on the floor, and that’s what our defense is supposed to be. We sped them up, but we just couldn’t quite get our defense to create more for our offense tonight, that was probably the most disappointing this tonight. For them to lead us in points off of turnovers, we are not beating Utah State. That has to be a very wide margin in our favor.” said Paul Weir, UNM basketball coach.

Coach Weir also said after this game that team is starting to feel the effects of living and playing away from home. “It is, but doesn’t mean that we are not still trying as hard as we can at practice, or as hard as we can when we get together. But for the first time since I’d say that this started the last few days have probably not gone the way the previous 45 had gone. We got to find a way to pick ourselves off the mat and work through this situation as best we can”, said Weir. UNM will host Utah State again in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday at 7 p.m. and that game will be shown on FS1.

The Lobo women were supposed to start their series with Utah State on Thursday afternoon, but a positive COVID-19 test within the program forced a postponement of the series. UNM is currently 5-0 at the moment and they are rolling.

The Lobo women currently rank 2nd in the country for scoring offense with 95.4 points per game. “Right now we can really stay balanced and hard to guard offensively because everybody can score. It’s nice when that happens, you know its the best way I can tell you. It just makes it harder for them to prepare, “said Mike Bradbury, UNM women’s basketball coach.

