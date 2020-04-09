Sports Desk: Swimmer Jack Hoagland continues to shine in pool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a senior at La Cueva high school last year, Jack Hoagland dominated his peers in the swimming pool. He was the New Mexico high school version of Aquaman. Fast forward a year and Hoagland continues his rise in the college ranks.

The Notre Dame freshman completed a season that even exceeded his own expectations. “I most certainly exceeded my expectations coming in for freshman year,” said Hoagland. “I had a talk with my coach at the beginning of the year and my goal was to make NCAA’s. Little did I know that I was going to be fourth place in the mile, the fastest freshman in the country overall.”

Hoagland is a three-event swimmer with the mile, the 500 free and 400 IM. Not only was he the fastest freshman in all of the college swimming but no freshman brought in more points for their team than Hoagland.

“That just blew me away as I worked so hard this year and not expecting for that to happen,” said Hoagland. The performance brought him ACC Freshman of the Year honors. Hoagland said he was ecstatic to snag the award. What could he possibly do for an encore?

“For next season my main goal is to place top eight in all three of my events,” said Hoagland. He said he has the determination to get that done and even more in his future. “My long term plans are to make the Olympics.”

“Next year I will be going to the Olympic trials to compete for a spot on the Olympic team. Before this past season, I didn’t think I had a chance of making the Olympic team but after seeing what I can do this season I know that I definitely have a chance if I keep working hard and training,” Hoagland said.

Meanwhile, it sounds like New Mexico UFC Bantamweight fighter Ray Borg will not be fighting on an Island. Multiple reports have UFC 249 taking place on tribal land in central California on April 18. UFC fighter Dana White has secured an Island to hold fights but it will be for International cards.

Lastly, Lobo offensive lineman Kyle Stapley talked about a video that surfaced a couple of weeks ago of him pulling a tractor. With Lobo spring football on hold due to the coronavirus, Stapley has found alternative ways to workout at his parent’s farm in Morgan, Utah.

“Me and my dad came up with the idea,” said Stapley. We pull sleds all the time so why not pull the tractor. I figure it was a good way to get some cardio in.”