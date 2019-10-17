Sports Desk: Steve Alford talks about return to the Pit in Nevada blue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nevada men’s basketball first-year coach Steve Alford says he doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the job he once had as coach of the University of New Mexico Lobos.

“No, regret is not the right thing,” said Alford. “Just sad that I had to leave a place that I’m very, very fond of and have a lot of love and appreciation for.”

Alford knows his return to his former home, The Pit, will be maybe a bit uncomfortable. “That’s a hard one for us. I know not to wear brand new shoes because that ramp gets slick.”

The Lobos are at Nevada on January 25 and host the Wolfpack on February 18.

New Mexico State has extended men’s basketball coach Chris Jans another year. That means his deal will now take him through the 2022-2023 season.

Lobo linebacker Jacobi Hearn made the most of extra playing time in a loss against Colorado State last Friday. The 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker was in the Rams backfield often in the second half. He finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. The 2-4 Lobos are at Wyoming on Saturday.

New Mexico United continues its push to get in the postseason. The United is hosting Tacoma Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The road calls the Lobo women’s soccer team again. The Lobos play their last two road games of the regular season this weekend with Colorado College up first. The Lobos are currently tied for second in the Mountain West.