Sports Desk: St. Pius pitcher throws a no-hitter; Isotopes’ Rodgers expected to be called up

by: Van Tate

On the Sports Desk Thursday, the top seed in Class 4A, St. Pius, got a stellar pitching performance from their ace Hayden Walker. Walker pitched a no-hitter against the Belen Eagles in a 6-0 quarterfinal victory. Walker struck out 9 batters through seven innings. In Class 5A, perennial power Carlsbad fell to top seed Volcano Vista 11-7.

In girls softball playoff action, top seed Rio Rancho beat slipped past a determined Hobbs Eagles team 5-4 to reach the quarterfinals. Hobbs entered the postseason as the 13 seed. In Class 4A, the 2-seed Los Lunas was defeated by the 3-seed Aztec 10-7. Jocelyn Ulrich hit a towering home run to help Aztec in the win.

The Albuquerque Isotopes have returned home for a five-game series against El Paso. Multiple reports say infielder Brendan Rodgers is expected to be called up to the Colorado Rockies for a three-game series that starts in Philadelphia Friday. The Isotopes would not comment.

