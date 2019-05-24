Sports Desk: St. Pius ace is Player of the Year; Mountain West honors a pair of Lobos

On Thursday’s Sports Desk, St. Pius pitching ace Hayden Walker is named the New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year. Walker had a 9-1 record for the Sartans this past season and racked up 98 strikeouts in 58 innings. He did that while holding an impressive .48 ERA. Walker helped the Sartans win the Class 4A State Championship this year.

Meanwhile, a pair of Lobo baseball players are honored as all-conference selections. Lobos outfielder Jared Mang is first team All Mountain West. Mang batted .365 this season with 57 runs scored, 23 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs and 51 runs batted in.

Pitcher Justin Slaten was an all-conference second team selection. Slaten ended the season with a 5-5 record and a 2.51 ERA. His 98 strikeouts are the second-most by a Lobo pitcher since the 2007 season.

Also on the Sports Desk, Austin Trout is back in the ring Saturday. The former world champion boxer is facing former Olympian Terrell Gausha. Trout has a 31-5 record. Trout believes he has one more championship run left in him.

What’s more, the New Mexico Bowl has a date for its game. The game will be played Dec. 21 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Kickoff will be at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN radio.

The Duke City Gladiators return home for the first time in over a month Saturday. “You know I can’t remember the last time we were at home,” said head coach Dominic Bramante. “It’s like two different seasons. I don’t think we’ve ever had this long stretch that we’ve had.”

The defending champions of indoor football lost three straight games on the road and return to Tingley Coliseum with a 4-3 record. The team is ready to see the home crowd once again.

Finally, a party of 11 signed national letters of intent at Albuquerque Academy on Thursday. Schools like Texas, Princeton, Cornell and Michigan were represented among the signees. Standout distance runner Jane Archibeck chose Notre Dame.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Notre Dame,” said Archibeck. “It’s like a family tradition. A lot of my relatives go there, and I really like the school for spirit and athletics and it’s a great education.”