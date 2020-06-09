Sports Desk: Sources tell KRQE Sports that Holly Holm will headline UFC Event on August 1st

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Sources close to KRQE Sports are saying that Former Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm will fight Irene Aldana on August 1st.

Holm and Aldana are being slated as the main event for a UFC Fight Night Event and the proposed fight is projected to take place in either Las Vegas, Nevada, at the UFC Apex, or on Fight Island. Holm is coming off of a victory in January and now holds a 13-5 professional record. This would be a great fight for Holm, who is looking to push at another title fight, as Aldana is #5 ranked fighter in the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division.

KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Holly Holm as more information is released on that proposed fight.

Sticking with MMA, Albuquerque trained Ray Borg is gearing up for his bout that will take place on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coming off of a loss to Ricky Simon on May 13, Borg will now face Merab Dvalishvili in a Bantamweight bout exactly one month after his previous fight.

“After that fight, they were like, hey do you want to fight again on June 13 and I was like, yeah you know heck, yeah you know I am game, but I had not heard anything back yet. So, a week goes by, 2 weeks go by and we didn’t hear anything and then on Wednesday night my manager called me and was like, hey they want you to fight on June 13th and I was like, alright I guess lets go. So, here we are and we leave tomorrow”, said Ray Borg.

Borg will look to improve upon his 13-5 professional record on very short notice, but he feels confident coming in against a very good opponent. “He is a tough guy man, he is a really tough guy. He’s a super-strong wrestler, you know a super heavy wrestler, but we are too well rounded to get beat up in one area, you know what I mean. So, wrestler or not we are prepared for whatever,” said Ray Borg.

Borg vs Dvalishvili will be a main card bout apart of the UFC Fight Night Event on Saturday, and main card bouts will begin at 7pm on ESPN+.

The Gatorade Company announced on Monday that Gabe Legendre of Cleveland High School is this year’s Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year. This is the 2nd time that Legendre has won this prestigious honor, as he was named Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year last season.

The senior forward recorded 30 goals and 13 assists this past season, leading the Storm (16-6) to the Class 5A state semifinals. Legendre signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Fort Lewis College in Colorado.

Finally, the “Lost Season” profile. In this edition, KRQE features senior student-athlete from Las Cruces High School, DeziRae Martinez. Martinez missed out on her senior season of softball, but she is headed to Adams State University to continue her softball career in the fall.

“I am really happy that everyone is safe and healthy, I just wish that circumstances different and I could have played my senior year, but I think this will be better in the long run and everyone will appreciate the game a little bit more,” said DeziRae Martinez.