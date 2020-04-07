Sports Desk: Saquan Singleton picks New Mexico basketball

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saquan Singleton has picked New Mexico as the next destination for his college basketball career.

“I picked New Mexico because of the love from the coaches and from the fans, from the teammates,” said Singleton. “I just felt all the energy there. Unfortunately, I couldn’t take any visits. You know, over the phone, just speaking to coaches like Coach Paul and Coach Dan. You know it was just love. I felt like it was a family already through the connections we built.”

The six-foot six-inch tall point guard from Bronx, New York, spent last season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Singleton averaged nearly 12 points, five assists and over seven rebounds per game for the Blue Dragons. “I fit in New Mexico perfectly, you know, big guard,” said Singleton.

“I bring a lot to the table my work ethic, you know. Just helping my teammates out, scoring at will and just being the team leade,r being the leader on the team that New Mexico needed you to know,” Singleton said.

Alabama, TCU, Kansas State and Pacific were also interested in Singleton.

Meanwhile, the Lobo baseball team also gained a future recruit Monday. Sandia High left-handed pitcher Matthew Romero made a verbal commitment to Ray Birmingham’s club. “I chose UNM, you know because I wanted to play with my home team and I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, family and teammates along the way,” said Romero.

Former Lobo pitcher Sam Wolff continues to wait for his eighth season of professional baseball to start. Wolff, who is now in the San Francisco Giants organization, believes he was having a good spring with the big club before the coronavirus hit and changed everything.

“I feel like I had some really great outings,” said Wolff. “I felt like the body felt good, felt strong. The arm felt strong. Really looking forward to getting the season going. It’s unfortunate how it came to a pause. As I said, I was really happy with the start of the 2020 season,” said Wolff.

Wolff will more than likely play with the Giants triple-A club, Sacramento, once the season starts.