Sports Desk: Sandia High pitcher keeping skills sharp after season cut short

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jacob Kmatz is a future Oregon State pitcher who was ready to have a big junior year at Sandia High School before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the season.

Sandia played four games and Kmatz pitched the opener and did not disappoint as he struck out 11 batters in seven innings of work. With his junior year cut short, Kmatz continues to work on his craft, hoping to not lose the gains that he has already made from the hill.

“It’s been difficult without field access or the gym,” said Kmatz. “We’ve been able to work out at home. I have a mound in the back yard that I can perfect my game. I think the main thing is getting bigger and stronger, lifting weights, doing whatever I can around the house to get better and on the pitching side of it, refining my four-pitch mix and making sure those pitches are ready for the games whenever we start again.”

As a team, the Matadors thought the 2020 season held a lot of promise. “Coming to the year we had a lot of expectations,” said Matadors Head Coach Chris Eaton.

“We were a 25th nationally ranked southwest region team. These kids had been working very hard the last few years for this moment,” said Eaton.

The Matadors wanted to win a championship for the first time in 40 years. They will get another crack at it in 2021.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Olympic Games scheduled for Toyko have been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lastly, Cleveland High football player Luke Wysong is one step closer to keeping a family tradition. Wysong said Monday that he was offered a football scholarship by the University of New Mexico.

The Storm star slot receiver and cornerback will follow a long line of family members into tradition should he choose to become a Lobo.

