Sports Desk: Rio Grande Rivalry round two

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night marks the second matchup of the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University men’s basketball. The Lobos got the better of the Aggies in the first matchup (101-94), and NMSU head coach, Chris Jans says he was disappointed in the rebounding he saw from his team. “What matters most is our lack of rebounding. Historically since we have been here. We probably set the bar a little too high for most teams to try and match and exceed that. Hopefully, we’ll get better at it. I don’t think there’s a chance that we’ll get to the numbers that we had the first three years.” The Aggies are hoping to avoid a season sweep from the Lobos.

In other UNM basketball news, Megan Rivers gives an update on the condition of former Lobo Corey Menigault. Rivers spoke with Menigault’s mother, Sothia Green, following an attack that left her son brain hemorrhaging and hematoma. “I don’t know what he was hit with,” says Green. “I don’t know if it was a pipe or if it was a shoe or if it was a foot, if it was constant stomping on his head. I am still unaware of the events that happened.” Menigault, now playing professionally in Cyprus, was attacked outside of a nightclub after celebrating a win with his teammates.

Meanwhile, UFC fighter, Jon Jones, says he is doing some good to right some wrongs. The former light heavyweight champion and the CARE Project will be selecting 100 families to give a $500 Walmart shopping spree. “I’ve had a real controversial journey, you know, a lot of good, and there’s been some bad in there and I just want to try to right some wrongs for sure,” says Jones. This is the second year he has partnered with the CARE Project to give shopping sprees. As for his professional career, Jones says he has grown from his personal mistakes and is hoping to get back in the octagon in the middle of next year. “I’m looking to fight somewhere in April, possibly Madison Square Garden or totally opposite date, possibly July, International fight week. So, those are the two dates that I am kind of eyeing. I think it will depend on who wins in January between Francis Nganu and Cyril Gane and we’ll just take it from there.”