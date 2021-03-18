Sports Desk: Richard Pitino wants to make New Mexico basketball a winner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino was formally introduced to Lobo fans and the New Mexico media at an outdoor event in University Stadium Thursday. The 22nd men’s basketball coach at the University of New Mexico answered questions for about forty minutes and talked about his plans for the Lobos.

“We’re going to be relentless,” said Pitino. “I don’t shy away from what I said. I’m here to win championships. I know it’s going to be hard, but I know you can do it here. We’re going to make sure that our players understand that. We’re going to make sure that the staff that we hire understands that.”

Pitino hopes to win with the power of “The Pit,” the Lobos home arena, lending a helping hand. The son of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino wants to put that power to use by bringing in exciting non-conference opponents that can put a spark in a Lobo fan base that has grown cold the last few seasons. “We got to fill The Pit. We got to get these fans back and we got to get unbelievable opponents in this building,” said Pitino.

Fans would probably really enjoy seeing the son Richard coach against his Hall of Fame father Rick, who is currently the head coach at Iona. Rick won at The Pit when he was head coach at Louisville. His team had to come from behind to win and it was Lobo fans who willed the team to victory.

Rick knows about the Lobos home-court advantage and it may take some convincing to get him to bring Iona to the Land of Enchantment. He wouldn’t mind if it was at a neutral court. “When I got the job, I got a text right away that said how ’bout we play an Iona-New Mexico game in Las Vegas,” said Richard. “I said how ’bout you leave me alone.”

Richard Pitino also stood face to face with the team he inherited Thursday. “I didn’t recruit them, but I want them to know that I am still their coach and I want them to be here and I want them to be a part of bringing this thing back to a championship level.”

In other sports news, the Cibola and Sandia high school football game scheduled for Wilson Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Cibola high program. Players are very disappointed. “It’s just hard, because we work hard, everyone else does, especially the seniors,” said Cibola sophomore quarterback Aden Chavez. “We put our heart and soul into this, but nothing we can do about it. All we can do is move forward.” The Cibola Cougars will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Lobo baseball is on the road for a three-game series at Kansas State starting Friday. If the Lobos stick with their game one starter from their last series, pitcher Tristan Lively will get the ball. “He had to grow, he wasn’t very good when he got here and due to his pitching, Coach Brandon Higelin, who has helped him a lot, now he is confident,” said Lobos head coach Ray Birmingham. “Now he is getting it done, now he’s a big draft pick, he is a guy in the conversation.”