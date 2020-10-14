Sports Desk: Revised public health orders to affect sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with an update on how Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s renewed public health regulations will have an effect on sports. The governor has made tighter restrictions on the health order, after the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Youth and high school athletics will now have to change their training or practice methods, as the player to coach ratio has been moved down from 9:1 to now 4:1. KRQE Sports asked the governor’s office if this applies to collegiate athletics and the director of communications, Tripp Stelnicki, sent this response: “Lobos have been approved for football and basketball in accordance with the very strict COVID-safe practices. NMSU has not yet.”

Stelnicki also went on to say: “It’s the same for any institution of higher learning and intercollegiate athletics that want to go forward with activities this fall, and they are very strict testing protocols multiple times a week, masks for everyone and keeping themselves and their school community safe.”

KRQE Sports will keep you updated on this matter, as all the information is not 100% clear with the governor’s office and the state’s universities. The NMAA is also working on a statement for how they plan to move forward with high school athletics.

Broadcast information and kick-off times were released for the Lobo Football teams 2020 season on Tuesday.

The University of New Mexico will open their season at Colorado State on Oct. 24 and that game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 2. Kick-off times for their next three games are not set yet, which includes the Lobos home opener on Oct. 31.

UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales also had some news to release though on Tuesday, as he officially named Tevaka Tuioti as the starting QB for week 1. “The advantage that Tevaka had was the experience on game day. He treats people the right way, he’s trying to help all of his teammates, he’s gotten after it on the first-team offense, even when he wasn’t running with them. and I think over the last couple of weeks it’s kind of taken evolve that he has been the better of the two, in leading the offense,” said Danny Gonzales.

Now to basketball, UNM men’s assistant Craig Snow is leaving the program after just one season with the team. This was the second stint at UNM for Snow, as an assistant as he also coached under Steve Alford. Snow went on to coach at New Mexico Highlands before coming back to UNM as an assistant under Paul Weir. This marks the fourth staff member to leave the program, with Jerome Robinson and Brandon Mason being the two most recent to leave before Snow.

Now to the Lobo Women, Head Coach Mike Bradbury spoke to the media on Tuesday. He answered questions and wanted to get everyone an update on his program. Scheduling has been a tough thing to do in this current pandemic, but Bradbury feels that he has a set non-conference schedule and a solid start date for the upcoming season.

“It ended up a lot different than what we originally planned. You know, we had a game at home with Arizona State that didn’t happen, we had another game with an NCAA team, actually two more NCAA teams and it’s not going to happen. We will play a home game on November the 25th and then we will hit the road and go to Texas for an extended period,” said Bradbury.

NCAA official practices are set to start for basketball across the country on Wednesday, but Bradbury says he doesn’t think that will happen for his team and that he doesn’t know when his team will be able to fully practice. He has 8-games set for his non-conference schedule and the Lobos will have an 18-game Mountain West schedule as well, which is set to start on Dec. 31.