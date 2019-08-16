Sports Desk: Post 13 opens with defeat at American Legion WS; Volcano Vista football has depth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday on the Sports Desk, Albuquerque Post 13, representing New Mexico, lost to Missouri in their first game of the American Legion World series 4-1.

New Mexico made a lot of base running mistakes in the game. It’s the first of three in pool play. The goal is to win a game or two and keep the scores low for opponents. That could get New Mexico in the semifinals, which will start Monday in Shelby, North Carolina.

New Mexico United will return to the pitch Saturday. With 11 games left to play, the United will have eight of them at home. That will help in their attempt to finish in the top four and earn a home playoff game.

New Mexico United is currently sixth in the USL Western Conference Standings. They missed an opportunity to improve their position with a loss at Portland last weekend.

“It’s the first time that I felt disappointment from both myself as a staff and the preparation that we put into it, as well as the players,” said United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “They knew that they let an opportunity go by for maybe us to push into that fourth-place spot. Still, the table is very tight and I think that eight out of the last 11 home matches, matches at home is going to bode well for us.”

Lobo running back Daevon Vigilant is not only a full-time student-athlete, but he also carries a packed schedule. Vigilant is a senator on campus, the president of his fraternity, and vice president of the Black Student Union.

“Me, personally, I feel like coming here changed my life, so I just wanted to do something different to help out,” said Vigilant. “You know you hear a lot of athletes just talking about it. I actually wanted to do it.”

The Volcano Vista Hawks’ football team will play 2019 with a lot of depth and a talented new quarterback in Diego Pavia.

“He’s just a phenomenal football player,” said Hawks Head Coach Chad Wallin. “I think he could be a safety if that was his position. If he was a running back I think he could be all-state. He has that passion. He is always fun and energetic at practice. He’s a blast to be around, and like I said, it’s contagious. All of a sudden, the lineman are walking around with that same attitude.”

Volcano Vista will start the season Aug. 22 against defending 6-A champion La Cueva.