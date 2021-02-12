Sports Desk: Positive COVID-19 test postpone UNM women against CSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A positive COVID-19 test in the University of New Mexico women’s basketball program has forced the postponement of a two-game series against Colorado State that was to start Friday. It is the second time someone in the program has tested positive for COVID this season.

Back in January, the Lobos had a series against Utah State postponed because of a positive COVID test. The student-athlete who tested positive has yet to show any symptoms but, has been isolated from the team. The entire team and staff are now in quarantine at the team hotel in Ft. Collins.

The Lobos will do more testing Saturday morning. “[As] soon as we get the results back some point Sunday, at that point, we will have some kind of determination of what we are going to do,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez. “Do we get back on the bus, travel back here and finish the quarantine here, in their rooms, or do we stay there and do the whole quarantine there.”

The Lobos’s next basketball series is at Wyoming, which is about 65 miles away from Ft. Collins. There is a chance the team will stay, but Nuñez said there are so many different factors in play before they make that decision.

In other sports news, former Lobo women’s center Bride Kennedy Hopoate has signed to play semi-pro basketball with Norwood out of the NBL 1. The move puts the ball in her hand in her home country of Australia.

Nevada and San Jose State’s two-game basketball series that was to begin Saturday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Nevada men’s basketball program.

New Mexico State is at Seattle for a two-game men’s basketball series in the WAC. The three-time WAC champion Aggies are 1-3 in WAC play this season but have beat Seattle five straight times.

Major League Baseball has announced a change in the structure of how it will govern and operate minor leagues and the player development system. Better facilities and pay increases for players are part of the changes. There is also a new division alignment. For the Albuquerque Isotopes, gone is the 16 team PCL. The Isotopes are now in the 10-team Triple-A West.

New Mexico boxer Jason Sanchez made weight ahead of his ten-round bout against NABF featherweight champ Adam Lopez in Las Vegas Saturday. The fight is for Lopez’s belt and Sanchez knows what he has to do to win. “Just stay focused, listen to my corner and just do what I’ve been doing here at the gym – practicing, all the stuff we’ve been doing at the gym,” said Sanchez. “This camp, I’m more than in shape and I’m ready.”