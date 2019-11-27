Sports Desk: Players react to Coach Bob Davie leaving; Lobos bounce back on the basketball court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The timing of Bob Davie’s ouster at New Mexico raised a few questions. The timing appeared to be off, even for players.

Davie had to communicate to his players through an email because the decision was made when they were scattered throughout campus, and not together in one spot. Then, there is the move being made before the final game of the season.

“I apologized that it didn’t happen after the last game,” said Davie. “Every week this team has dealt with things that young guys who just want to play football, quite honestly, shouldn’t have to deal with.”

Players seemed disappointed that Davie was leaving, but understood. A 2-9 year with previous back-to-back 3-9 seasons also cut into fan attendance.

“I have the utmost respect for Coach Davie and what he was able to do for this program here,” said Lobos offensive lineman Teton Saltes. “It’s also refreshing in the sense that, you know, I think it’s time for a change, not just for the program, but I think the whole city has been waiting for some fresh air to come in.”

Over on the court, what a difference 24 hours makes. Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team looked like a team out of sorts in a blowout loss to 18th-ranked Auburn in the Legends Classic Monday night. The Lobos redeemed themselves Tuesday with a 59-50 victory over Wisconsin. JaQuan Lyle led the Lobos in scoring with 14 points.

The New Mexico State Aggies have advanced to the Cayman Islands Classic. The Aggies beat South Florida 65-45 to make it to the final.

Meanwhile, NCAA cross country champion Weini Kelati has another accolade to add to her resume. The University of New Mexico junior is the USTFCCCA Athlete of the Year.