ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM head coach Richard Pitino isn’t happy with the team’s win-loss record but remains confident that his team is heading in the right direction. The first year Lobo leading man lost most of his frontcourt and has had a roster full of very young players, however, he has seen a lot of progress from his guys.

“Am I happy with the record? Absolutely not,” said Pitino. “Every time I take a step back and say look at what we’ve inherited, l this is a very challenging situation. Not to say we inherited bad players, but when you inherit an incomplete roster and guys are transferring and you’re starting over like I got to remind myself to stay the course. This is going to take some time to build.”

Up next for the Lobos is a trip to Air Force. The game is Saturday at 6 p.m. ad will be broadcast on the CBS sports network.

Meanwhile, the snow could not stop the Lobo women’s team on Wednesday night. Antonia Anderson dropped 33 points to help the Lobos complete a season sweep on Colorado State and remain unbeaten inside the Pit. It has been a total homecourt advantage this season, and despite the weather and road conditions, some Lobo fans still made the trip to the game.

“I cannot believe that many people showed up. I was like, I was stunned. So, its what makes this a good job, and I know you hear that from a lot of people, but I know from the women’s basketball standpoint, these fans are what makes our program.” The Lobos will be back in the Pit on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a matchup against Wyoming.

In other news, the Duke City Gladiators have added a new running back. Former NFL athlete, Quayvon Hicks played was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 after playing collegiately at Georgia but is now excited to bring his skill to the Gladiators. “It seems like, just the culture there, and looking at film, and how a lot of the guys on both sides of the ball that I was impressed by,” said Hicks. “I am definitely excited to be able to grow off of some of that energy and maybe bring something else to the team.” The Gladiators will kick off their season on March 19.

Also, the Mountain West softball preseason poll was revealed on Thursday. The Lobos were picked to finish seventh, but a strong freshman class could help the Lobos prove the poll wrong. Former Cleveland Storm player and state champion, Ashley Archuleta, is excited about her first season and feels she has a lot to bring to the team.

“You know, its like a new environment, a new level play, and so I am looking forward to all the new things that I am going to get to learn this year and the new opportunities that I am going to be able to face,” said Archuleta. “Honestly I am really looking forward to the conference because we are kind of coming in as an underdog this year. We have a really good team this year. So, I am really excited to prove some people wrong.” The Lobo’s first game of the season is February 11.