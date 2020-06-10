Sports Desk: Paul Weir gives update on Lobo Men’s Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools released their phase one plan for summer activities this week, as fall sports will be able to start activities on June 29. This is a big step, but there are a lot of restrictions, like a 5-1 player to coach ratio and no sharing of equipment. These restrictions will pose a major challenge for soccer volleyball and football.

“The current restrictions that they have in place are a little difficult, to say the least right now, but we are hoping by the time that we can kick off on the 29th that some of those things will be relaxed a little bit and we will be able to meet in a little bit bigger groups with a little bit better opportunity use equipment and stuff like that,” said La Cueva Football Coach Brandon Back.

Rumors are making their way across the state about kids getting recruited by out of state programs and that local kids want to leave New Mexico because they feel that they have a better chance of playing in the fall. “We have heard of a lot of things, people talking about changing states, which would be a terrible terrible thing for the state of New Mexico. We have some great athletes here and it would be unfortunate if the restrictions and the rules are so different for our state than they are for our surrounding states in that we lose the opportunity to work with some of these players because of that,” said Back.

Back went on to say that he believes in the NMAA and that they are doing their best to get sports back to as normal as possible. Back says that he is trying to reassure parents that there will be a season next year.

Moving on to basketball now, Lobo men’s basketball Head Coach Paul Weir held a press conference on Tuesday to get the media and fans updated on his team. Weir couldn’t comment on certain subjects in too much detail, but he did say that he hopes to have his schedule for next season done in the coming months and that they are on the lookout to fill their lone scholarship spot for next season.

“Obviously we have different options there, some of which I can talk about publicly, some I can’t, it’s right now available and we are just going to try and use it in the best possible way we can. Yes, I would expect that scholarship to be filled, I can’t exactly say where and how there is a lot of other things that would have to take place,” said Weir.

Moving on to baseball, New Mexico State stand out Nick Gonzales has a big day on Wednesday, as the 2020 MLB Draft will start. Gonzales is a projected first-round draft pick and is even shown in some mock drafts as going fifth overall. “I am just hoping to go to a team that really likes me and really wants me to play and that’s pretty much it. I will play for whoever, I am just super fortunate to be here,” said Gonzales.

The 2020 MLB Draft will start on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN and MLB Network. Round one will be shown on Wednesday, with rounds two and three being shown Thursday.

Finally, we finish with Aztec High School student-athlete Cara Daughtry, who is featured in Tuesday’s edition of The Lost Season.

“I am a graduate from Aztec High School and I was on the softball team. Hearing that our season was canceled was super hard, I have learned to cherish every practice, every game, bus rides and even team dinners. I think this time has made every single athlete realize how much they love the game. Luckily next year I will be continuing my softball career at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and I will be studying environmental science. Thank you,” said Daughtry.