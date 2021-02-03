Sports Desk: Paul Weir gives update on his program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s men’s head basketball Coach Paul Weir spoke to the media on Wednesday, soon after the Mountain West Conference cancelled their series with San Diego State. Weir says that not having enough scholarship players was a problem heading into their series in Lubbock, TX, this week.

“My understanding of the rule is, between COVID or injury-related purposes, if you drop below 7 that there is not a requirement to play. So, I basically threw that up the flag pole and said, look can we postpone or reschedule these games, given that we are below the thresh hold,” said Paul Weir.

Weir believes that this season is very fluid and it’s hard to make a decision for sure, that this series will be canceled. Weir says that it could be made up later in the year, but as of now, according to the Mountain West, it is canceled.

As of now, UNM has five scholarship players on their roster after three players voiced some concerns after their game last Saturday. Moving forward, UNM would play out the remainder of their year without having seven scholarship players, if they want to. Weir said multiple times in Wednesday’s press conference that he does want to play, and he believes that his team wants to play as well.

“I don’t feel like anyone has quit on this team or quit on the scenario. I think they might have bad days, I think they might have bad moments, like we all have through this, but I am hopeful. We had the whole team in a meeting yesterday and I am hopeful that we will get as many guys as possible at the game at Colorado State and just crank it out there and give it our best shot,” said Weir.

UNM is currently 5-11 on the season, and Weir said that he has had multiple conversations with his players on “opting out” and “taking a break.” Weir says that he has been open with his team and has not forced anyone to stay on for the rest of the season, and he believes that this year has been a good learning experience for his players.

As of now, the future of this year’s season is unknown, as his players could still opt-out, but Weir says that his players haven’t made that evident to him. “Do players on our team think about opting out, I am sure they have and I am sure they will, but I have had no player come to me or have a conversation with me since Fresno State that they were opting out of the season,” said Weir.

UNM is scheduled to play at Colorado State next on Tuesday at 9pm.

Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day, and in New Mexico, there was a lot of High School student-athletes that signed that dotted line to move on to play in college.

ENMU football once again had a solid class of signees in 2021. Overall that had 53 athletes sign and of that they had 11 local players sign on to play for the Greyhounds. “Well, we are fired up about it. you know, we always have a lot of New Mexico Kids on our roster and we kind of wear that hat and go into battle in a Texas conference. So, to be able to reload some of our rosters with some of those local kids means a lot to us,” said ENMU Head Football Coach Kelly Lee.

UNM football didn’t announce any signings on Wednesday, but on Tuesday night two Clovis Wildcat football players announced that they did receive scholarship offers from the Lobos. “It’s exciting, they have a great program down there and some great facilities and stuff like that, some new coaches in there. They really look like they are turning the program around with some New Mexico kids. So, that would be really exciting to be apart of,” said Clovis Sr. running back Jeston Webkowski. “It’s a dream come true, to be honest like it’s just amazing. When I got home yesterday I just couldn’t believe it to be honest,” said Clovis Sr. OLB Ernesto Acuna.

UNM didn’t announce anything official about these players, but Danny Gonzales did hint towards news coming out Friday, about a possible team update. UNM head football coach, Danny Gonzales did hold a press conference on Wednesday to give an update on his team. He plans on starting Spring practice on March 5, but that could be pushed back to April.

Gonzales has had his players in the weight room for a few days now, and he likes the excitement that they are bringing. Gonzales says that he also likes the trajectory his program is currently on as well. “We have made improvement and the best thing is we have some excitement around here for football, which is incredible. We are going to keep recruiting the state of New Mexico and recruiting in-state kids. We are going to build this thing,” said Danny Gonzales.