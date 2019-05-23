Sports Desk: Offers pour in for La Cueva football star; Nicco Montano talks MMA

On the Sports Desk Wednesday, La Cueva multi-sport athlete Connor O’Toole sorts through the 11 college football offers that have come his way.

“I definitely want to be one of, not only the best in the state but up there in the nation too,” said O’Toole. “It definitely makes me more hungry, and I hope it makes the guys in the locker room more hungry too.”

Meanwhile, former UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Nicco Montano is glad to get back in the octagon to compete. She will have her first fight since winning the title in December 2017 when she faces former Olympian Sara McMann.

The match will be a bantamweight fight. Montano was stripped of her title after a bad weight cut before what would have been her first title defense.

Next up, New Mexico State baseball will open up play in the WAC Tournament Thursday in Mesa, Arizona as the number one seed. There is no favorite this year, the field is wide open.

“Anybody can win this tournament, and that’s a legitimate statement that I don’t feel you could make a few years ago,” said NMSU Coach Brian Green. “It is a very, very strong field. Everybody has a number one. A lot of teams has a number two, very competitive offense.”