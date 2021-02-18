Sports Desk: Not playing sports this fall concerns APS players and coaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday night, the APS Board of Directors voted to keep their district in remote learning, which means that high school sports will not be able to play sports this school year. APS is working on getting sports back into their seasons, but not being in a hybrid learning model is directly affecting fall sports – like football, soccer, volleyball, and cross country – whose players were hoping to start their season this month.

“It’s definitely very disappointing because obviously, we have missed out on a lot because of COVID and this is the cherry on top. I think it’s disappointing to not be able to play with my brothers because we have played with each other since freshman year and we have developed a bond,” said Eldorado High School senior and football player Connor Baca.

“I feel bad for them and also not only for the seniors if they don’t get the chance to play, but also for our other younger kids. You got to remember that we don’t have club teams, it’s going to be 22 months since these kids have played a football game. I don’t like that from a health standpoint,” said Eldorado Football Coach Charlie Dotson.

Hearing this news was a huge blow to these high school student-athletes, as some kids hoped to have a season to better their chances at receiving a college scholarship. Players and coaches told KRQE Sports on Thursday that extracurricular activities urge student-athletes to perform better in the classroom, and for Highland High School Football Coach, Phil Lovato, he believes that not playing this fall could have a serious effect on his program and players.

“You know, what people don’t realize is what we do and what our kids are doing in our community, has nothing to do with division one football. You know, we are fighting every single day to keep these kids involved and to keep them safe, and in some situations, it could be life and death,” said Phil Lovato.

Student-athletes from APS have joined together on social media and are pleading to the governor’s office to decouple sports from the hybrid learning model by Friday.

Rio Rancho Public Schools released information on Thursday afternoon, saying that their re-entry plan will allow for athletic participation with the NMAA. This means that Rio Rancho High School and Cleveland High School will now be able to start official practices on Monday and will be able to play fall sports moving forward. APS and Los Lunas High Schools now remain the only two bigger districts to opt-out of sports this school year.

Now to baseball, as Major League Baseball and the Albuquerque Isotopes announced their 2021 regular-season schedule on Thursday. The Isotopes are scheduled to play 142 games in the newly formed, Triple-A West League. The schedule will consist of 72 home games plus 70 games on the road. Opening night is scheduled for April 8 at home for the Isotopes, but the only way the Isotopes can play at home this year is if fans are allowed.

“Obviously, we need to have fans in the stands in order to play, we have said that since last year in fact, and the reason for that is pretty simple: without any revenue coming in, it’s just impossible for us to be able to operate. You know, we are going full bore ahead until Major League Baseball says “no,” and we are kind of on hold until the state of New Mexico says yes,” said Isotopes GM John Traub.

Pending an okay from the governor’s office, the Isotopes would be able to play. Traub told KRQE Sports that the team could start off with a 25% fan capacity at the park.

Sticking with baseball, UNM will start their 2021 baseball season on Friday at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, AZ. UNM will play Gonzaga at 5 p.m. in their first game of four in Arizona.

Lastly, UNM Men’s Basketball lost a tough battle with Wyoming on Wednesday night in overtime, 83-74. UNM put on a good performance throughout the first half and most of the second half, as they got a double-double from Makuach Maluach, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

UNM would only score two points in overtime and overall, a poor night at the free-throw line and a poor finish down the stretch, led to this loss. “We have got to find a way to fight through mentally and just will ourselves into finishing this game. You know, we have held a lead with three minutes to go against Nevada, we have held a lead against UNLV, we have had these leads and haven’t been able to close out the games that we need to – to get wins. This is, unfortunately, one of those,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM is now 5-12 overall and 1-12 in MW play. Game 2 between UNM and Wyoming will be on Friday at 7 p.m. and that game will be shown on CBSSN.